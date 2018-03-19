City to investigate electric buses as warmer weather accelerates pothole repairs

The city will look at electric and other new technology in public transit vehicles ahead of future purchases.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger’s motion to the effect was approved by Hamilton’s public works committee on Monday morning.

Eisenberger stresses that technology is “moving and progressing very quickly,” adding that the city needs to understand what’s out there.

In the case of electric vehicles, he adds that battery life is improving significantly and other parameters will include cost and reliability.

Coun. Terry Whitehead supported the motion — but he cautions that there will be unique challenges for electric buses in Hamilton.

Whitehead points to the additional power needed to climb the escarpment on north-south routes, for example.

With the official start of spring just one day away, the public works committee has also been told that the focus is changing for the city’s road crews.

Betty Matthews-Malone, Hamilton’s director of operations, says crews can start doing proper pothole repairs, instead of the patching that takes place during winter months.

Matthews-Malone adds that they’ve have had success with a new product this winter; a mastic with a consistency like “silly-putty,” that she says has been meeting the challenge in high-traffic areas.

This month’s emergency repairs on Main Street West came in well under budget, between $800,000 and $900,000. City politicians had set aside up to $1.4 million for that project.