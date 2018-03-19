Suspects in assault and break-and-enter thought to be in Winnipeg

RCMP are asking people in Winnipeg to be on the lookout for four men from northern Manitoba.

Police put out a notice Friday saying they believe Mitchell Howard Ledoux, 29, Steven Shane Klyne, 27, Shawn Eric Umpherville, 26, and Nathan Walter Umpherville, 20, all from Easterville, travelled to Winnipeg after an assault at a community near Grand Rapids on March 11.

Chemawawin RCMP said the men went to a 24-year-old man’s house, assaulted him and caused extensive damage to the home, then took off. The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects face a number of charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and breaking and entering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chemawawin RCMP at 204-329-2004, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a secure tip online or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).