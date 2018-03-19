‘Maybe they have a drug problem’: Richmond residents weigh in on housing for homeless

Drug use and mental health are just two of the issues that Richmond residents brought up as concerns related to a temporary modular housing for the homeless that’s been proposed for a site at 7300 Elmbridge Way.

The concerns came up at a forum titled “Charity and Safety” that was held at the Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel in Richmond on Sunday.

“I think we care more about safety and security as opposed to money,” said a man translating for speakers who addressed attendants in Chinese. “It is a more pressing matter to most residents in this neighbourhood.”

The forum was organized by the “7300 Group,” an organization that’s concerned about a three-storey, 40-unit supportive housing project that’s expected to house some of Richmond’s most vulnerable residents for up to five years.

The project is a joint effort between the City of Richmond and BC Housing, and its aim is to help residents move toward “housing independence and improved quality of life.”

Reactions to the project have been mixed.

Some have supported the idea, while others have depicted it as a “Trojan horse” for the community.

That was how it was described in a flyer that’s been circulated around Richmond, raising alarm that 20 per cent of residents will have what’s known as “Level 3” service needs, such as chronic illness, mental health issues and, in certain cases, a criminal history with a high risk of re-offending.

Found this on my car today. Wow, #RichmondBC – I can’t believe some of us are prepared to go to this level of public fear-mongering. Our entire community is better off when every resident has access to appropriate supports & secure housing. I hope Council sticks with their plan pic.twitter.com/R4NVJfQ91r — Sandra Nixon (@sanixon) March 12, 2018

The 7300 Group also recently held a rally at the site that drew over 100 people opposed to the project.

“This kind of person, maybe they have a drug problem, they have a mental problem,” Richmond resident Lu Cheng told Global News outside the forum on Sunday.

“When they have a drug problem, and then when they’re drunk, they walk through the daycare and they’re bumping the door, what do you think the kids will think?” asked Richmond resident Cathi Li.

Meanwhile, De Whalen, chair of the Richmond Poverty Response Committee, told Global News, “Housing is a human right. It shouldn’t matter how much money you have. We all deserve a roof over our heads.”

BC Housing has a “very extensive, comprehensive tenant selection process” that also has involvement from the RCMP, City of Richmond spokesman Ted Townsend told Global News in a previous story.

“If there are tenants that pose a potential risk to the community, they will be screened out through that process,” he said.

Opposition to the modular housing project mirrors protests against a similar initiative in Vancouver’s Marpole neighbourhood, where demonstrators physically blocked trucks from accessing the site so they could build the units, before the B.C. Supreme Court granted an injunction.

Former homeless people in Richmond say temporary housing can help — and so can a little compassion.

“I now work two jobs, I work two part-time jobs,” Richmond resident Draigh Le Noir told Global News.

“I have my own place that I rent and pay rent on, and I think it can work for other homeless people.

“They are hurting, and it’s really hard to get up.”