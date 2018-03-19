Canada
March 19, 2018 11:57 am
Updated: March 19, 2018 11:58 am

Saskatoon police searching for missing woman possibly in vulnerable state

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police are searching for Julia McCallum who has been reported missing.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied
Saskatoon police are searching for a missing woman.

Julia McCallum, 41, was reported missing Sunday evening after last in contact with her family March 15.

Police and her family are concerned as they fear McCallum may be in a vulnerable state.

McCallum is five-foot seven with a medium build, long dark hair and wears glasses. It is unknown what she was wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McCallum is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

