‘Outlander’ actor Graham McTavish says United crew made jokes about dogs on his flight

Earlier this week, Graham McTavish flew from New Orleans to Victoria, B.C., to appear at a fan convention, but his experience in the air was not a good one.

In fact, the former Outlander star took to Twitter to blast the flight crew on the “rubbish” flight for being “just plain rude,” making “a bad experience worse” when his flight from Chicago to Vancouver was delayed.

Most shocking, however, are the Scottish actor’s claims that members of the crew on his New Orleans-Chicago flight were “making jokes about dogs in the overhead,” just days after a puppy died during a United flight after a flight attendant ordered a passenger to put the puppy, travelling in a TSA-approved carrier, in the overheard bin.

Sorry, but my journey with @united today was rubbish. crew on the NOLA/ Chicago leg making jokes about dogs in the overhead, and then plain rude on the delayed Chicago/Vancouver flight “ If you want lunch you’d better get that table out”. Just makes a bad experience worse guys. — Graham McTavish (@grahammctavish) March 17, 2018

People reached out to McTavish’s rep for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

Meanwhile, United spokesperson Maggie Schmerin issued a statement to People, confirming the airline has “reached out to our customer to get the facts and will investigate with everyone involved.”