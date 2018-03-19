‘Outlander’ actor Graham McTavish says United crew made jokes about dogs on his flight
Earlier this week, Graham McTavish flew from New Orleans to Victoria, B.C., to appear at a fan convention, but his experience in the air was not a good one.
In fact, the former Outlander star took to Twitter to blast the flight crew on the “rubbish” flight for being “just plain rude,” making “a bad experience worse” when his flight from Chicago to Vancouver was delayed.
READ MORE: Olivia Munn vows to never fly United after puppy death, James Corden calls incident ‘horrific’
Most shocking, however, are the Scottish actor’s claims that members of the crew on his New Orleans-Chicago flight were “making jokes about dogs in the overhead,” just days after a puppy died during a United flight after a flight attendant ordered a passenger to put the puppy, travelling in a TSA-approved carrier, in the overheard bin.
WATCH BELOW: United passenger reacts to finding puppy dead after being stored ‘like a bag’ in overhead bin
People reached out to McTavish’s rep for comment, but has yet to receive a response.
READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres blasts United Airlines over violent removal of paid passenger: ‘Don’t overbook your flight’
Meanwhile, United spokesperson Maggie Schmerin issued a statement to People, confirming the airline has “reached out to our customer to get the facts and will investigate with everyone involved.”
© 2018 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.