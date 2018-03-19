Canada
March 19, 2018 9:34 am
Updated: March 19, 2018 10:12 am

Ottawa to unveil Canada’s peacekeeping mission to Mali

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH LIVE: Ottawa lays out Canada’s peacekeeping mission to Mali

A A

OTTAWA – Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan are expected to unveil details today of Canada’s peacekeeping mission to Mali today.

The military’s upcoming foray into the west African nation is expected to include a marked female presence as the Trudeau government looks to have Canada lead by example in the push to have more women on peacekeeping missions.

Story continues below

A senior government official, speaking on condition of anonymity since an official announcement had not been made, says Canada will deploy up to six helicopters to the region.

READ MORE: Canadian peacekeeping mission to Mali to emphasize female personnel

The aircraft will include a combination of Chinook helicopters tasked with providing medical evacuations and logistical support and smaller Griffons to act as armed escorts for the larger transports.

They will be deployed later this year to the northern city of Gao, which serves as a main staging area for the United Nations into northern Mali where Islamic militants and Tuareg rebels are active.

READ MORE: Trudeau pushing ‘Canada is back’ narrative with Mali UN peacekeeping mission

The decision follows a direct request from the United Nations and fulfils the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s promise in November to make such aircraft available to a future peacekeeping mission.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Africa
Chrystia Freeland
female peacekeepers
Harjit Sajjan
Mali
Mali mission
peacekeepers
West Africa

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News