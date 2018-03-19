No injuries following Sunday morning apartment fire in Wallaceburg
Residents at a Wallaceburg apartment building had a dramatic awakening Sunday morning when they had to be evacuated from the building because of a fire.
Chatham police say emergency crews were called out to the low-rise building at 800 Wallace St. around 9 a.m. Sunday.
The Chatham-Kent Fire Department tweeted they rescued about a dozen people from their balconies as the fire and smoke spread.
Crews were able to knock the flames down quickly and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation and the Ontario Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation.
A damage estimate hasn’t been released at this time.
