No injuries following Sunday morning apartment fire in Wallaceburg

Residents at a Wallaceburg apartment building had a dramatic awakening Sunday morning when they had to be evacuated from the building because of a fire.

Chatham police say emergency crews were called out to the low-rise building at 800 Wallace St. around 9 a.m. Sunday.

The Chatham-Kent Fire Department tweeted they rescued about a dozen people from their balconies as the fire and smoke spread.

Crews were able to knock the flames down quickly and no injuries were reported.

#CKFES and Animal Control now evacuating pets at 800 Wallace in #Wallaceburg pic.twitter.com/vEdvDG7apR — CK Fire Department (@ckfiredept) March 18, 2018

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation and the Ontario Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation.

A damage estimate hasn’t been released at this time.