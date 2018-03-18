London Lightning get a big win over Titans in K-W

The London Lightning blew out the K-W Titans 124-97 in Kitchener-Waterloo on Sunday to get a better grip on first place in the NBL Canada’s Central Division.

The win gives London a one-game lead over the St. John’s Edge, with four games remaining in the regular season.

The Lightning have won two of their past three, while the Edge have dropped two games in a row.

London stormed out to a 12-2 lead and never looked back, leading by 26 points just before halftime.

Kyle Johnson had a monster game for the Lightning, pouring in 41 points. He hardly missed, going 17 of 24 from the field and 6 for 9 from the three-point line.

Garrett Williamson had 20 points and Julian Boyd chipped in 11 off the bench.

The large leads allowed London head coach Keith Vassell to spread minutes around. Royce White did not play in the game for the Lightning.

Greg Morrow led the Titans with 19 points on the afternoon.

London will play their next two games on the road in Windsor next Sunday and then against the Titans again on Tuesday, March 27.

They will come home to host Windsor the next night and then end the season with a make-up game on April 1 against the Island Storm at Budweiser Gardens.

The Lightning are after their second straight NBL Canada championship and fourth overall. Windsor has won two titles and Halifax has won the other in the seven-year existence of the league.