Annual dinner kicks off Edmonton’s Inner City Awareness Week

Inner City Awareness Week got underway in Edmonton Sunday with a huge roast beef dinner.

Over 1,000 people were treated to a traditional roast beef dinner with all the trimmings.

READ MORE: Inner City Roast Beef Dinner draws large crowds in downtown Edmonton

The event raised funds for several inner-city agencies, while also shining a light on the difficulties still facing homeless Edmontonians.

“These are poverty-related issues that they face every day — hunger, homelessness, mental and physical health issues,” Inner City Agencies Foundation (ICAF) co-chair Jeff Baker said.

“It’s a great event, and that’s what we want to do — raise awareness for people in need.”

The Inner City Agencies Foundation (ICAF) is a joint initiative between seven inner city agencies to fundraise for and provide a network of services to alleviate poverty-related problems such as housing, addiction, healthcare, nutrition and education in Edmonton.

READ MORE: Homeless support agencies busy as cold weather hits Edmonton hard

Inner City Awareness Week began in March 1996 and is marked by the annual dinner, which provides hot meals to inner-city residents, and also the annual Mac and Cheese Luncheon, which raises funds for ICAF’s ongoing initiatives.

This year’s Mac and Cheese Luncheon will take place Thursday at the Westin Hotel.

Baker said the event has raised over $2 million over the past 22 years.