Edmonton sports

More
Sports
March 18, 2018 5:39 pm

Golden Bears men’s hockey team captures 16th national championship

By Web Producer  Global News

The University of Alberta's Golden Bears won their 16th national championship on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

Coupe U Cup
A A

The University of Alberta men’s hockey team captured its 16th national championship on Sunday.

The Golden Bears defeated St. Francis Xavier 4-2 in the USports final at the Couple U Cup in Fredericton.

The Bears rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to score four unanswered goals.

Stephane Legault, Luke Philip, Wil Tomchuk and Jamie Crooks scored for U of A.

WATCH: Golden Bears beat Huskies 4-1 in historic hockey game between the 2 clubs

Tomchuk had the game winner at the 4:18 mark of the second period.

Crooks put the game away with an empty netter with 1:28 left in the final frame.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton sports
Golden Bears
Golden Bears Hockey
Golden Bears Men's Hockey
university hockey
University of Alberta
University Sports
usports
Varsity Hockey
Varsity Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News