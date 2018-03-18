Golden Bears men’s hockey team captures 16th national championship

The University of Alberta men’s hockey team captured its 16th national championship on Sunday.

The Golden Bears defeated St. Francis Xavier 4-2 in the USports final at the Couple U Cup in Fredericton.

The Bears rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to score four unanswered goals.

Stephane Legault, Luke Philip, Wil Tomchuk and Jamie Crooks scored for U of A.

Tomchuk had the game winner at the 4:18 mark of the second period.

GBH 🐻🏒@GBHKY adds another in the second period, and takes a 3-2 lead over @StFXAthletics after 40. Third period of the @coupeUcup Final coming up next! #GreenandGold 📺: https://t.co/PkRyWQjtM0 pic.twitter.com/DsB3TBmPfp — UAlberta Golden Bears & Pandas (@BearsandPandas) March 18, 2018

Crooks put the game away with an empty netter with 1:28 left in the final frame.