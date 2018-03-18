Golden Bears men’s hockey team captures 16th national championship
The University of Alberta men’s hockey team captured its 16th national championship on Sunday.
The Golden Bears defeated St. Francis Xavier 4-2 in the USports final at the Couple U Cup in Fredericton.
The Bears rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to score four unanswered goals.
Stephane Legault, Luke Philip, Wil Tomchuk and Jamie Crooks scored for U of A.
Tomchuk had the game winner at the 4:18 mark of the second period.
Crooks put the game away with an empty netter with 1:28 left in the final frame.
