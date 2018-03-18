Crime
March 18, 2018 4:04 pm

Burnaby man caught snatching purse faces multiple theft charges

By Online News Producer  Global News

Police caught a man in the act following a series of recent purse thefts in Burnaby.

Getty Images
A A

Burnaby RCMP say they have found and charged the suspect in a series of purse-snatching incidents after catching him committing his latest theft.

Bryan McVeigh, 33, is facing three counts of robbery and one count of theft in connection to four separate purse-snatching incidents dating back to late February.

WATCH BELOW: Senior thanks Good Samaritans for helping her fight back against purse snatcher

Police said they were investigating the thefts on March 7, when they witnessed a man allegedly stealing a purse from an elderly female in the 4400-block of Hastings Street.

The victim was knocked down and suffered minor injuries in the resulting struggle, which led to a foot chase between police and the suspect that ended with the man in custody.

A search warrant was executed at a home in the 4000-block of Union Street, which led to the recovery of items that are believed to have been taken in the three earlier purse-snatchings.

WATCH BELOW: Caught on camera: Video appears to show theft of purse at popular Toronto restaurant

Two of the other victims were also elderly women.

“Incidents like these can have a devastating effect on the victims, two of whom are in their eighties,” Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Daniela Panesar said in a statement.

“The accused is facing criminal charges thanks to the diligent and hard work of our Strike Force Unit.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burnaby
Burnaby crime
Burnaby purse snatcher caught
Burnaby purse snatching
Burnaby purse thief
burnaby rcmp
Purse snatcher caught
Purse Snatching
Purse theft
purse thief
Purse thief caught
Robbery
Theft
thief

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News