Burnaby man caught snatching purse faces multiple theft charges
Burnaby RCMP say they have found and charged the suspect in a series of purse-snatching incidents after catching him committing his latest theft.
Bryan McVeigh, 33, is facing three counts of robbery and one count of theft in connection to four separate purse-snatching incidents dating back to late February.
Police said they were investigating the thefts on March 7, when they witnessed a man allegedly stealing a purse from an elderly female in the 4400-block of Hastings Street.
The victim was knocked down and suffered minor injuries in the resulting struggle, which led to a foot chase between police and the suspect that ended with the man in custody.
A search warrant was executed at a home in the 4000-block of Union Street, which led to the recovery of items that are believed to have been taken in the three earlier purse-snatchings.
Two of the other victims were also elderly women.
“Incidents like these can have a devastating effect on the victims, two of whom are in their eighties,” Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Daniela Panesar said in a statement.
“The accused is facing criminal charges thanks to the diligent and hard work of our Strike Force Unit.”
