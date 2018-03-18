Home County Music and Arts Festival seeking new artistic director

After five years with the organization, Darin Addison announced he will be stepping down as artistic director for the Home County Music and Arts Festival.

The announcement comes as the festival approaches its 45th anniversary, an event that Addison will stay on board for before resigning.

Addison first signed on in 2013, taking the helm from Catherine McInnes. Before her departure, McInnes changed the event’s name from the Home County Folk Festival to a name that encouraged a broader range of music.

“He saw himself as carrying on that thing that Catherine started,” said Paul Mills, board chair for the Home County Folk League.

Along with presenting a wider range of music, Mills told 980 CFPL that Addison helped the event grow on a local level.

“Darin made it his mission to book entirely Canadian acts and put a lot of emphasis on local acts. The festival has become a real viable talent development organization.”

READ MORE: London to host 2019 Juno Awards

The official job posting goes out Monday with interviews planned for April.

Mills gave no hints as to who will take over, but said there are a few requirements for the next artistic director.

“It’s very important for that person to be a spokesperson … those interpersonal skills are very important, as well as music knowledge and good judgement.”

Mills added that the entire Home County Folk League is sad to see Addison go, but are equally excited to see what he has planned for his final year as artistic director.

“This is number 45 and Darin has booked a spectacular lineup. It’s a big celebration for us.”

The line-up will be revealed on April 12 at the Jack Richardson Music Hall of Fame.