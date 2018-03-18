Girl hit by minivan while riding bike in Burlington

An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a minivan while bicycling in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police say the girl had been riding her bike on Dundas Street, just east of Sutton Drive, at about 6:25 p.m. on Saturday when she was struck by the minivan heading east.

She was taken to McMaster Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle did remain at the scene of the accident, although there’s currently no word on any charges.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision and is asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to contact them at (905) 825-4747 ext. 5065.