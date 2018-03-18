Timo Meier scores twice, including winner, as Sharks beat Canucks 5-3

Timo Meier’s second goal of the night snapped a 3-3 tie as the San Jose Sharks won their fourth consecutive game with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks Saturday.

Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc both had a goal and an assist for San Jose (40-23-9). Tomas Hertl scored into an empty net with 25 seconds remaining. The Sharks, who are 7-2-0 in their nine games, are second in the Pacific Division, five points ahead of L.A.

Nikolay Goldobin, Alex Edler and Bo Horvat scored power-play goals for Vancouver (25-38-9). Sam Gagner had two assists for the Canucks, who lost their sixth consecutive game – their longest losing streak of the season.

"Overall, I thought we had a great game. We just had a couple of breakdowns that cost us." – @BoHorvat gives his take on team's performance against the Sharks. pic.twitter.com/A02U1t4iia Story continues below — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 18, 2018

Goldobin’s goal at 10:48 of the first period snapped a scoreless streak of 222 minutes, 57 minutes for the Canucks, who had been shutout in three consecutive losses.

The Sharks had allowed just two power-play goals against in their previous 17 games but gave up three against Vancouver. The only other time San Jose allowed three power-play goals in a game was in an opening-night loss to Philadelphia.

Aaron Dell, making is first start since Feb. 22, made 28 saves for the Sharks. Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots.