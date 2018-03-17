Saskatchewan Huskies hockey teams playing for bronze

Saskatchewan Huskies are trying to bring home some hardware from their respective 2018 U Sports hockey championships being held this weekend.

The Huskies men’s team lost in the University Cup semifinals to the Alberta Golden Bears 3-2 in overtime on Saturday in Fredericton, N.B.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Huskies women’s basketball team proud of silver medal at nationals

Parker Thomas got the first goal for Saskatchewan, while Alex Forsberg added the next on the power play.

Alberta came back with two power-play goals scored by Luke Philp and Graeme Craig.

Trevor Cox got the game-winner for the Golden Bears in the extra period. Alberta will play St. Francis Xavier X-Men for gold in the national championship.

The Huskies men’s hockey team will play the UNB Varsity Reds for bronze at 7 a.m. CT on Sunday.

READ MORE: Indigenous hockey player Ethan Bear makes NHL debut with great fanfare

Saskatchewan’s women lost 2-1 to the Western Mustangs in their semifinal matchup on Saturday in London, Ont.

Danielle Nogier opened scoring for the Huskies. Western’s April Clark and Alyssa Chiarello both netted goals on the power play to lead the Mustangs to victory.

The Huskies women’s hockey team will play either the Concordia Stingers or the Manitoba Bisons for third place at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday.