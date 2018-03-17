Saskatchewan Rush collect 16-10 road win over Buffalo Bandits

The Buffalo Bandits fell 16-10 to the Saskatchewan Rush in National Lacrosse League (NLL) action on Friday.

Saskatchewan’s offence was led by Robert Church’s two assists and sock trick, which gets its name by fans throwing their socks for a player who has scored six goals.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rush beat Vancouver Stealth 16-10

Shawn Evans and Dhane Smith both netted hat tricks for Buffalo.

Both teams scored twice on the power play, while the Bandits snagged a short-handed goal.

Rush goaltender Evan Kirk stopped 42 shots. Alex Buque made 38 saves in front of a home crowd of 12,936 NLL fans at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rush down Calgary Roughnecks 10-6

The Bandits (6-6) beat Saskatchewan 16-15 in overtime the last time they met in January.

The Rush (11-2) will host the Rochester Knighthawks (6-6) next on March 24 at SaskTel Centre.