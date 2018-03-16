Emaciated eagle with broken wing rescued, put on back seat of truck and driven 118km for help

An emaciated bald eagle with a broken wing was given a second chance after someone noticed the animal was in trouble near Squamish, B.C.

Workers from the Cheakamus Centre who spotted the eagle called the B.C. Conservation Officer Service. An officer arrived and helped them capture the bird on Thursday.

The centre’s maintenance team then took the animal all the way from Squamish to Delta, where the Owl Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre is located.

“The eagle was in his back seat with a recycling box overtop of it, strapped into a seatbelt,” said Rob Hope with the rehabilitation centre.

“If they didn’t intervene when they did, unfortunately, the outcome would’ve definitely been death and it probably would’ve been not a pretty one.”

He said the young female eagle has been hurt for a while, noting it wouldn’t have lasted more than a couple of days without care.

Unfortunately, there is still a long road to recovery for the eagle, which is very weak. Hope said the bird’s body condition is very poor so they are trying to keep food in her and keep her comfortable to see if she will make it.

He said the fracture is also a serious one as it happened very close to the radius ulna, which means it happened very close to the equivalent of the eagle’s elbow.

“Where the fracture is in proximity to the joint, unfortunately, you know if calcification takes over it could cease the wing, which unfortunately the bird would never be able to fly again,” Hope said. “We’ll know more probably in three to four days.”

If the bird manages to gain weight, Hope said there is more hope she will survive. The eagle is also very young, less than one year old. Most wild eagles live between 25 and 30 years, Hope said.

“Luckily the people found him when they did because probably within another two or three days, he wouldn’t have made it.”

Currently, there are six eagles in the centre’s intensive care unit. Hope said sadly that number is normal, noting last year they had 770 birds of prey come through their doors. As a not-for-profit organization, he said they appreciate the public’s help as they rely on private and corporate donations.

“It’s unfortunate we can’t save them all but they have a chance, which is the key to the whole thing.”