Vernon kids weigh in on recommendations to make city more youth-friendly

In Vernon, seniors vastly outnumber children, with a quarter of the population over age 65.

The city wants to create a more youth-friendly community, in part to attract more kids and families to town.

On Friday, the city invited both adults and youth to weigh in on proposed plans.

WATCH: Recognize a youth in YYC

The long list of recommendations included encouraging more community gardens and all-ages venues.

“If you put up an apartment, there should be a playground there or a green space where children who live there can go and be outside,” said Cleo Corbett, a long-range planner for the city.

Vernon teenager Karsinn Armitage was part of the committee that came up with the recommendations. He doesn’t think Vernon is currently particularly youth-friendly, but is happy to see the city consulting young people.

WATCH: Awards programs looks to honour Indigenous youth in southern Alberta

“Things like this really help to actually get the voice of youth,” Armitage said.

“I really think that all youth need to get out there and voice [their thoughts] themselves or else older people are just going to be making our decisions for us.”

READ MORE: Vernon tackles youth addiction in wake of Genereaux death

A finalized Youthful Vernon Strategy is expected to go to city council next month, opening the door for the proposals to be implemented.