Ellen DeGeneres to speak at Calgary event in April

Ellen DeGeneres will make her only Canadian appearance in Calgary at the Scotiabank Saddledome this April.

“A Conversation with Ellen DeGeneres” will highlight her one-of-a-kind humour during a moderated question-and-answer conversation on Saturday, April 21.

READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres opens up about girlfriend’s tragic death at age 20

The comedian and daytime talk show host will deliver “inspiring and hilarious experiences” for her fans.

DeGeneres has earned recognition as a household name and a global entertainer.

Watch below: A selection of Ellen DeGeneres coverage

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has received a total of 59 Daytime Emmy Awards, including 10 for Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment, crowning it the record-holder in the category.

WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Coming Out

Tickets for “A Conversation with Ellen DeGeneres” will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, March 21 at 10 a.m. MT through Ticketmaster.

TINEPUBLIC, the event producer, has produced similar events with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Stephen Hawking and many more.