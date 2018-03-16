Westbank First Nation voters approve school additions and upgrades

Big improvement are coming to small Okanagan school.

Members of the Westbank First Nation have voted in favour of spending $1.45 million in band funds to expand an independent elementary school on the reserve.

The improvements to the Sensisyusten House of Learning include four new classrooms and additional washrooms.

“Sensisyusten students are so happy about the outcome,” says WFN Chief Roxanne Lindley in a news release. “I love seeing the spirit of our future leaders.”

There will also be lighting, roofing, sprinkler system and building exterior upgrades.

Most of the funding for the $8.86 million project comes from Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada.

Construction is slated for later this year with completion in late 2019.