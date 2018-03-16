Nova Scotia dog owner wants Pedigree to review treat following dog’s death

Melissa Hawkes is mourning the death of her beloved dog, Finnegan.

“We called him our gentle giant,” said Hawkes. “His beds, his food and his toys are all still in our house because we just aren’t ready to accept that he’s gone.”

Hawkes believes a teeth cleaning product called DentaFlex, made by Pedigree, may have contributed to her dog’s death.

“He was a part of our family. He was very, very special for us and it is like losing a very close family member,” she said.

“It’s all taken us a bit by surprise. We feel we definitely still had a few good years left with him so we feel a little bit robbed and we feel like we may have done him a disservice.”

Hawkes says Finnegan was a healthy 10-year-old dog who started to lose his appetite in February and was eventually admitted to an animal hospital with abdominal pain.

“I do feel like the product played a role in Finnegan’s death but it was only a part of the story,” said Dr. Melissa Burgoyne with the Cobequid Animal Hospital. Burgoyne had treated Finnegan since he was a puppy.

“Finnegan did have some bad dental disease and the clients were using this product trying to help his teeth. They did come in and [had] a professional dental cleaning done under anesthetic and that all went well but post-operatively, he didn’t really respond the way he should have responded and that’s what kind of led to further investigation.”

Hawkes says she informed Pedigree about what happened. The company did not respond to requests for an interview.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Pedigree Canada said, in part:

“We have spoken with both the pet’s family and their veterinarian and can confirm that a pre-existing condition was a contributing factor in this unfortunate situation.”

The company goes on to say they have received no similar complaints and have worked with safety experts and veterinarians to ensure the product is safe.

“I think in Finn’s case, it was potentially the combination of issues with him. So, in this senior pet with some intestinal issues, the product was not appropriate for him, but in a young healthy pet, it certainly could have been fine,” said Burgoyne.

Hawkes would like Pedigree to take a closer look at the product.

“We really don’t feel like it’s a safe product and we just want them to be aware of that.”