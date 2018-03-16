‘Avengers: Infinity War’ trailer: The Marvel superhero gang is all here

The final trailer for the upcoming superhero movie Avengers: Infinity War has been released, and it’s a doozy.

Moviegoers have never seen this many superheroes in one place. From Iron Man to Black Panther to Spider-Man to the Guardians of the Galaxy, the gang’s all here.



Practically every character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is back to fight to save Earth as it’s threatened by intergalactic villain Thanos (Josh Brolin), who’s on the hunt for the six Infinity Stones.

The superheroes must get to the Stones — items of immense power that have appeared in various Marvel movies — before he does, or else it’s the end of the planet. By the looks of the trailer, it’s going to be a long, hard battle.

“The entire time I knew him, he only ever had one goal: to wipe out half the universe. If he gets all the Infinity Stones, he can do it with the snap of his fingers,” says Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

The movie is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who brought us Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. The Russo brothers will also direct the as-yet-untitled fourth Avengers movie, which is expected to close this chapter of MCU movies.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens in theatres on April 27.

