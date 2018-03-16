Want to get lit on fire and fight? It’ll happen at stunt school

It was an unlikely scene in the basement of the Senator Hotel on Thursday – stunt school was underway.

With the guidance of renowned American instructor David Boushey, you would have thought you walked into a massive bar brawl.

“For the last 26 years we’ve been the preeminent stunt school world wide. Everyone who wants to be a stunt performer comes to us,” Boushey said about his Seattle-based International Stunt School.

Boushey’s former student, Saskatoon’s Daniel Ford Beavis, is the reason this unique event is here.

“People often confuse daredevils with stunt performers. Daredevils say ‘I’m to take my skateboard over a flaming bus.’ We don’t, we do calculated risks. We have to be able to get up and do it over and over again. And you have to be able to act,” Beavis explained.

During the three-day workshop students will learn how to fight safely, get bottles broken over their heads, and even get lit on fire. Those lessons are why students from around the world, including the U.S. and Australia, are enrolled.

“Daniel is a strong personality that makes it exciting to learn from and with his breadth of experience it’s just something so exciting to be a part of,” student Stacey Bush said.

Unfortunately these workshops are few and far between.

“Right now we’re in a downturn where there isn’t a lot of film happening,” Beavis said.

“If we got a more appealing tax credit in Saskatchewan we would get more runaway American budgets. Where $1-million in the U.S. is worth $1.3-million Canadian so you can hire a lot more people.

“But right now our tax credit isn’t as appealing compared to Manitoba or other provinces.”