Allegations of workplace harassment at London Police Service

More complaints of workplace harassment from civic employees in London, Ont., have come to light.

According to the Megan Walker, executive director of the London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC), five women on the London Police Service have come forward about harassment in the workplace.

Walker told the London Free Press that the women believe they are facing harassment at work because of their gender, although she wouldn’t say if they were officers or civilian employees of the force.

READ MORE: Woman at centre of misleading ‘bylaw sting’ story offers official apology

The police service operates separately from other civic departments, and is overseen by its own board.

The women coming forward represent the latest complaints by civic employees about workplace harassment, bullying and retaliation. The issue came to the forefront on Monday after city council spent two hours behind closed doors in a special meeting about personnel issues related to employment.

Following the meeting, the city issued a statement condemning harassment.

READ MORE: Boyfriend of city hall worker on stress leave alleges workplace bullying and harassment

On Thursday, City Manager Martin Hayward told 980 CFPL the city will be conducting a third party review, in which it will hire an external organization to examine the city’s complaint policy and review overall practices.

When the third party is selected, Hayward said there are already five or six complaints in a file, ready to be looked into. That’s compared to the more than 70 complaints the London Abused Women’s Centre said it had received by Thursday morning.

The City has said it will not publicly address any specific complaints, in an effort to protect employee privacy.