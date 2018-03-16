Vandalism brings quick end to Montreal anti-police brutality march
Three police officers and one citizen were injured Thursday night during an annual protest march in Montreal.
The march began at about 8 p.m. in Lafontaine Park in the east end under a heavy police presence but ended about a half hour later when police ordered the crowd to disperse.
Police spokesman Manuel Couture says some shop windows along Ste. Catherine St. were smashed during the brief march and one person was taken to hospital with a head injury after being hit with a projectile.
Police also said three officers suffered minor injuries.
Couture said at least one person was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.
Protesters take to the streets in Montreal each year on March 15 to denounce what they claim is systematic racial and political profiling by the city’s police force.
