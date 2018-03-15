Sports
March 15, 2018 10:48 pm
Updated: March 15, 2018 10:50 pm

Spruce Grove Saints’ success depends on deep playoff run

By Sports Anchor/Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The Spruce Grove Saints will host the Grande Prairie Storm on Friday for Game 1 of the AJHL's North Division semi-final. As Quinn Phillips reports, the Saints have won 14 of their last 16 games down the stretch to secure first place in the division.

A A

The Spruce Grove Saints finished their season on top of the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s (AJHL) North Division.

The Saints are a team that really surged in the second half of the season, winning 14 of its last 16 games heading in to the playoffs. Now the team has high hopes for a deep playoff run.

Story continues below

“I think there was a point where we thought maybe we were geared to win next year,” head coach Bram Stephen says. “Getting a couple of veteran players in and seeing the growth of our young guys, certainly, at some point we thought, ‘Yeah, we can push this year as well as next year.'”

The Saints have been boosted by the individual success of a pair of veterans.

Chris Van Os-Shaw, a 20-year-old forward with the team, scored 51 goals this year. He’s the first player in the AJHL to hit that mark since former Oilers forward Mark Letestu scored 50 with the Bonnyville Pontiacs in 2005-06.

READ MORE: Bonnyville Pontiacs honour homegrown star

“I think I had 30 goals at Christmastime,” Van Os-Shaw says. “I was just hoping to get those 20 more.”

Josh Harris is playing his fourth and final season with the Saints. His name will go down in the record books with him hitting a number of all-time marks, including games played, total points, goals and assists.

The Saints open the playoffs against the Grande Prairie Storm on Friday at Grant Fuhr Arena.

 

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
AJHL
Alberta Junior Hockey League
Bram Stephen
Chris Van Os-Shaw
Edmonton sports
Grande Prairie Storm
Hockey
josh harris
Mark Letestu
Sports
Spruce Grove
Spruce Grove Saints

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News