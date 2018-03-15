RCMP arrest 3rd person in Okotoks rural shooting

A third person has been arrested and charged in relation to a theft and shooting incident at a rural residence in Okotoks.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 24, homeowner Edouard Maurice caught two people breaking into vehicles on his property and fired shots at them.

One of the alleged thieves, Ryan Watson, was wounded and taken to hospital. Once released, Watson was taken into custody and charged.

Meanwhile, RCMP also charged 33-year-old Maurice with three charges of aggravated assault, pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

According to RCMP, 30-year-old Stephanie Ann Martens of Okotoks was arrested on March 13 and has been charged with trespassing, theft under $5,000 and mischief.

Police said Martens was the final person sought in relation to the incident.

She has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court April 20.

At Maurice’s first court appearance on March 9, more than 100 rural landowners came to support him and his family.

