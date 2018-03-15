Melfort MLA Todd Goudy honours late predecessor’s legacy

Monday was a special day for newly elected Melfort MLA Todd Goudy, not only did he follow in his friend’s footsteps – he did it wearing his new green tie.

“It’s easy to wear a friend’s tie, but in Kevin’s case it’s a lot harder to fill his shoes.” Goudy said at the legislature on Thursday.

Goudy replaces former Melfort MLA Kevin Phillips, who passed away suddenly at the age of 63 in November 2017. Phillips is survived by his wife April, his four children and several grandchildren.

“He was a very gracious and kind person that took time for everyone.” Goudy said. “I hope to carry on in that same spirit.”

Back in October 2017, Phillips invited Goudy and his wife to Regina for the Speech from the Throne to kick off the fall session. It was then that Phillips made it known to Goudy that he was thinking of resigning after his term was up. The plan for Goudy was always to run for the Melfort seat once his friend stepped down, but it was only a few short weeks after that conversation that he received the call that Phillips had passed away.

“When the time came to run, I felt pretty uncomfortable because Kevin was a friend of mine.” Goudy said. “It was pretty clear in our constituency that I was the second first choice for our people.”

On the night of the by-election, Goudy received 78.5 per cent of the vote. It was a night to celebrate for the SaskParty, a by-election hat trick, also earning victories in Kindersley and Swift Current.

Amid the celebrations, Goudy admits he was struggling; until April Phillips presented him with one of her late husband’s green ties.

“It put my heart at rest,” Goudy said. “I felt she was saying that Kevin would want me to run in his place.”

Goudy officially took his seat in the legislature as the MLA for Melfort on Monday, and he hopes to carry on the work with lessons he learned from his predecessor.

“Take time for everybody and humility” Goudy said. “It’s an honour to carry on where Kevin got us to.”