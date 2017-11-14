Saskatchewan Party Melfort MLA Kevin Phillips passes away

Kevin Phillips, the MLA for the riding of Melfort, has passed away.

He was 63. Phillips is survived by his wife April, four children and several grandchildren.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said everyone is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Phillips on Monday.

“Kevin was back in Regina yesterday, getting ready for another week of doing what he loved to do – representing the people of Melfort in the assembly – so his passing was completely without warning,” Wall said in a statement.

“Our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers go to Kevin’s wife April, and his children and grandchildren.”

Flags at the legislature have been lowered to half-mast to honour Phillips.

Phillips was first elected to the legislature in the 2011 general election and re-elected in 2016.

He was most recently the deputy whip for the Saskatchewan Party.

Phillips was the mayor of Melfort prior to his election as MLA.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.