March 15, 2018 1:58 pm

Riverview High School put into lock down, student taken into custody

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Riverview High School in Riverview, N.B. was placed into lockdown over the lunch hour on March 15, 2018

Shelley Steeves/Global News
A highschool in Riverview, N.B., was put into lock down over the lunch hour on Thursday after the school received information of a “threatening nature.”

Although the lockdown at Riverview High School was lifted at 1:15 p.m., Global News has learned that one student was taken into custody as a result of the incident.

Details on the nature of the threat are sparse, but the school was notified of the threat at approximately 12:30 p.m.

According to a statement from the Anglophone East School District, the school immediately responded to the information and put the school into a “hold and secure” as RCMP were notified.

“Anglophone East School District takes all issues that affect school safety very seriously and are committed to ensuring a positive and safe working environment for our students and staff,” the school district wrote in a statement.

RCMP responded and secured the building before ending the lockdown.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.

