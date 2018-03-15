Vancouver councillor blasts ‘highly inappropriate’ motion from mayor to convert Langara Golf Course into public park

Vancouver city councillors got into a heated debate Wednesday night after a discussion over drainage was turned into talks about converting green space at Langara Golf Course.

Council was originally meant to discuss a report recommending $3-million towards improving drainage on the site, which is B.C.’s oldest public golf course.

But before a vote could be held on the spending, mayor Gregor Robertson introduced his own motion in its place, that calls for a collaboration with the Vancouver Park Board to work on converting some of the golf course’s green space into a public park.

Council approved motion to ask @ParkBoard to consider transitioning some of Langara Golf Course into public park, natural ecosystem and sports fields. Win-win opportunity to open up more green (and free) space to all residents. #vanpoli #greenestcity — Gregor Robertson (@MayorGregor) March 15, 2018

That motion ultimately passed, although all four NPA councillors opposed the motion.

NPA councillor George Affleck called the mayor’s move a “switch and replace,” and called it “undemocratic.”

“He blindsided us,” Affleck said. “I think it was highly inappropriate and it does not respect the democratic process.”

Yowsa! This just thrown on the floor of council with no warning by @MayorGregor and Vision. Redevelop Langara Golf Course Thoughts? #vanpoli @ParkBoard pic.twitter.com/64Lu5G212G — George Affleck (@george_affleck) March 14, 2018

Ten years of Vision, and democracy is dead at city hall. Vision took a simple drainage report and turned it into a monster motion to redevelop Langara Golf Course. No chance for public input. No chance for analysis. No discussion with Park Board. #vanpoli #VisionGreenAlliance Story continues below — George Affleck (@george_affleck) March 15, 2018

Affleck said he asked the city clerk if the move was out of order, and was told it was, although Affleck said he’s never seen something like this happen before in his time on council.

“This should be going through the proper democratic procedure of waiting to introduce it as a separate motion, debating the motion, bringing it to the public for consultation, and going from there,” he said.

“Instead the mayor is just going right ahead with this, and Vision is backing him before they get voted out in October.”

A release from the city on the proposal says the drainage issue speaks to a larger need for the space to be re-imagined, citing a city staff report that calls Langara one of the most unplayable golf courses in the Lower Mainland during the winter months.

City seeks collaboration with Park Board to expand public green space at Langara https://t.co/6b4GclIGlB — Andrea Reimer 惠綺文 (@andreareimer) March 15, 2018

“As a city, it is important that we think long-term about the future of public green space and how we can make sure our public parks are accessible and meet the needs of all residents,” Robertson said in the statement.

“Langara College is adjacent to 114 acres of public land, yet they have no direct access or sports fields for their teams. As well, the Cambie Corridor is seeing tens of thousands of new people and families move into the neighbourhood as we add new housing along a rapid transit corridor.”

But Affleck said turning the drainage discussion into a debate about a new park will only mean trouble for the golf course and the Park Board in the short term.

“It’s too late to deal with it now because the [winter] season is over,” he said, pointing out that despite the $200-million in revenue the golf course brings the Park Board each year, the board will end up losing roughly $2-million if the drainage issue isn’t resolved.

Fellow NPA councillor Melissa De Genova agreed, pointing out on Twitter that that money comes from the capital plan.

Staff confirms Park Board will lose $2.25mil revenue as #Vision won’t support drainage at Langara Golf Course… btw, this $ from capital plan. Typical of Vision to ambush Council, no consultation w/ public or PB. I guess #Vision forgot about the 2012 backlash #vanpoli — Melissa De Genova (@MelissaDeGenova) March 15, 2018

De Genova, Vision councillors and the mayor’s office did not respond to requests for an interview.

Vision councillor Andrea Reimer appeared to dismiss Affleck’s complaint about the motion on social media, pointing out that the motion is a request for consultation, rather than an actual rezoning.

Council: when you elect a spin doctor, you get spin. On the left is the actual motion in which Council votes to ask Park Board to consider public access to some of Langara Golf Course land and if they will consider, report back to Council with options. The right is…something pic.twitter.com/zsZUm4vhY2 — Andrea Reimer 惠綺文 (@andreareimer) March 15, 2018

The city release says the public and local First Nations will be consulted on the proposal.

A similar request from Robertson in 2012 to convert part of the golf course into a public park was met with heavy opposition from councillors and local golfers.

