Alberta minister apologizes for calling B.C. government ‘s**theads’

Alberta’s minister of economic development and trade is apologizing for some choice words directed as his counterparts on the other side of the Rockies.

Deron Bilous called the B.C. government “a bunch of s–t heads” over its approach to the Trans Mountain pipeline debate, the Edmonton Journal reported.

Coverage of the Trans Mountain pipeline on Globalnews.ca:

The comments were directed toward a crowd at the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association conference on Wednesday.

“Quite frankly, ideally, we need to be more collaborative with the provinces on either side of us, although B.C. is being a bunch of s–theads,” he said, according to the newspaper.

“But we’re going to do what we can to get the pipeline built.”

Bilous made the comments as the two provinces continue to feud about the Trans Mountain pipeline twinning.

The B.C. government has vowed to do everything possible to stop the project. The Alberta government has promised to cut off gas and oil shipments to British Columbia if the B.C. government stands in the project’s way.

READ MORE: Alberta politicians vote unanimously to back Premier Notley in Trans Mountain pipeline dispute

Bilous apologized soon after making the comments and says he used the word “s–thead” out of frustration at the B.C. government’s delay tactics over the Kinder Morgan pipeline project.

B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman called the comments “inappropriate” and said he remains focused on B.C.’s interests.

“I think most people in British Columbia and I think Alberta would agree that is just inappropriate for a minister and understand the minister has apologized,” said Heyman.

“We have tried to stay calm through this dispute and have always insisted the place to resolve our differences if they exist are in the courts.”

The B.C. government is planning to bring a reference question before the courts to determine whether the province has the constitutional right to protect B.C.’s interests by restricting the flow of bitumen by rail or pipeline through the province.

Lawyer Joseph Arvay has been hired on to provide legal counsel.