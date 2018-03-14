Powerful images capture U.S. students’ mass walkout to protest gun violence

Thousands of students across the United States staged a massive walkout to protest gun violence in the wake of the Florida high school massacre that killed 17 students and staff members.
Students were urged to leave class at 10 a.m. local time for 17 minutes – one minute for each of the dead in the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Thousands of students gathered on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House, cheering in support of gun control. The students chanted, “Hey, hey, ho, ho. The NRA has got to go!” President Donald Trump was in Los Angeles at the time.
Students, staff and other supporters held coloured signs during the walkouts that said things like, “Am I next?” “Protect kids, ban guns,” and “How many more?”
A large group of students sat with their backs to the White House for 17 minutes of silence to honour the victims of the Valentine’s Day massacre.
Stoneman Douglas High senior David Hogg livestreamed the walkout at the tragedy-stricken school in Parkland, Florida, on his YouTube channel. Walking amid a mass of people making their way onto the football field, he criticized politicians for not taking more action to protect students.
He said the students could not be expected to remain in class when there was work to do to prevent gun violence.
“Every one of these individuals could have died that day. I could have died that day,” he said.
Activists hoped it would be the biggest demonstration of student activism yet in response to the Florida shooting.
Students participate in a march in support of the National School Walkout in the Queens borough of New York City, March 14, 2018.
Reuters/Shannon Stapleton
A student from wears a “Stop Shooting” message on his face during the National School Walkout in the Manhattan borough of New York City, March 14, 2018.
Reuters/Mike Segar
Students gather outside the White House in Washington, U.S., as they join thousands of students across the country walking out of classes to demand stricter gun laws March 14, 2018.
Reuters/Jim Bourg
A Washington, DC high school student joins with others walking out of classes to demand stricter gun laws outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 14, 2018.
Reuters/Jim Bourg
A sits with hundreds of others for 17 minutes of silence to honour the victims of the recent shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as they take part in the national school, outside the White House in Washington, March 14, 2018.
Reuters/Leah Millis
Students participate in a march in support of the National School Walkout in the Queens borough of New York City, March 14, 2018.
Reuters/Shannon Stapleton
Students participate in a march in support of the National School Walkout in the Queens borough of New York City, March 14, 2018.
Reuters/Shannon Stapleton
Students across the U.S. walked out of classes on March 14, in a nationwide call for action against gun violence following the shooting deaths last month at a Florida high school.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
Students across the US walked out of classes on March 14, in a nationwide call for action against gun violence following the shooting deaths last month at a Florida high school.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
A Grade 6 student participates in a walkout to protest gun violence, Wednesday, Mar. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla., one month after the deadly shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP
Students from Passaic High School hold photos of some of the 17 victims killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as they participate in a walkout to protest gun violence, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Passaic, N.J., one month after the deadly shooting inside a high school in Parkland, Fla.
Amy Newman/The Record via AP
Students rally in front of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Students from City High Middle School in Grand Rapids, Mich., hold pictures of victims killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., as they take part in a national school walkout to protest gun violence, Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
Cory Morse /The Grand Rapids Press via AP
Thousands of local students protest as they rally during a nationwide student walkout for gun control in front the White House in Washington, DC, March 14, 2018.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
