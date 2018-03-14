University of Lethbridge receives record donation, launches Dhillon School of Business

The University of Lethbridge will be transforming its Faculty of Management after receiving the largest donation in the institution’s history.

Navjeet (Bob) Dhillon, president and CEO of Mainstreet Equity Corporation, pledged a $10-million gift to the university on Wednesday. In return, the U of L is renaming the Faculty of Management to the Dhillon School of Business.

The Dhillon School of Business will emphasize futuristic learning through innovative subject areas and new technologies by expanding the current curriculum.

Dhillon, who holds an MBA from the Ivey School of Business at Western University, created a real estate empire by identifying and growing undeserved markets. He hopes to do the same at the U of L.

“The future of Canada depends on education,” Dhillon said in a media release.

“I wouldn’t have achieved the success I’ve had if it wasn’t for education. I’m a first-generation Sikh immigrant and I’m very fortunate that I’m in a position to make this contribution. This is my way of giving back to Canada. Supporting innovative education is key to launching Canadian talent in today’s connected world.”

Given the location of the school, its connection to the local business sector and growing immigrant population, Dhillon sees the university’s potential to rival schools in Eastern Canada and the United States.

“The U of L is a world-class university that the world needs to discover,” he said.

U of L president Dr. Mike Mahon said Dhillon’s support will help further the school’s growth.

“Our university was founded by forward-thinking mavericks, people who identified a need for a university in southern Alberta, and who pushed ahead with a wholly unique model that set the University of Lethbridge apart,” Mahon said.

“Here we are 50-plus years later and we’re still looking ahead, pushing boundaries and creating an educational experience like no other.”

Dr. Bob Boudreau, dean of the Dhillon School of Business, said that both the Lethbridge and Calgary campuses will offer students access to the latest hands-on training technology.

“Our faculty has a history of creating transformational opportunities for students including: providing them with flexible learning options at our two campuses; creating access to cutting-edge technology like the Centre for Financial Market Research and Teaching, the best equipped academic trading centre in Western Canada; and immersing students in experiential education through professional development programming, co-op, international exchanges, work studies and more.”