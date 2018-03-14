Manitoba School Board Association looks at pushing for mandatory vaccinations

The Manitoba School Board Association will vote this week on a motion to lobby the government to enact legislation for mandatory vaccinations for students.

The motion says it’s to “protect the health of children in the community,” and looks to promote vaccinations for nine diseases: chicken pox, measles, mumps, diphtheria, tetanus, poliomyelitis, rubella, meningococcal disease and pertussis.

According to the motion, it’s not just about the health of the students.

“If a critical mass of the population has been vaccinated. This is referred to as ‘herd immunity’, and helps to protect those who are not vaccinated; for example, very young infants who have not yet been vaccinated, or those for whom vaccination is medically contraindicated due to allergies or immune disorders.”

Immunization in the province is voluntary and Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen said legislation isn’t being considered.

The motion is scheduled to be voted on at the association’s annual convention on Friday.