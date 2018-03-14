Russian spy attack: Canada condemns ‘likely’ Russian involvement as U.K. expels 23 diplomats

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is condemning the poisoning of a former Russian spy turned British double agent in the U.K. last week.

The denunciation came just minutes before British Prime Minister Theresa May rose to speak in the House of Commons in London, England, to tell parliamentarians there that Russia is “culpable” for the attack which has left two in critical condition and a police officer in serious but stable condition.

The U.K. has also called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the attack, which investigators say used a military-grade nerve agent in an attempt to murder both Sergei Skripal and daughter Yulia on March 4.

“Canada stands in solidarity with its close ally, the United Kingdom, and the British people,” said Freeland in a press release.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the despicable use of a chemical agent on the sovereign territory of the United Kingdom — a point I recently conveyed to my British counterpart, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. Russia’s likely involvement in this attack is a serious breach of the rules-based order. Canada offers its complete support to the United Kingdom and calls on all states to cooperate fully with British investigators.”

Russia has denied involvement in the attack and officials from the Kremlin say they will take retaliatory measures if the U.K. targets them in response to the attack.

Russia holds a permanent veto on the U.N. Security Council, meaning any proposals to impose punishment through that vehicle would be rejected by Russia.

However, merely calling for a meeting before the powerful body marks a significant escalation in the situation.

“There is no alternative conclusion other than the Russian state was culpable for the attempted murder of Mr. Skripal and his daughter,” May said in her speech before the House of Commons on Wednesday.

May also added that the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons will investigate the attack.

Members of the Royal Family and British ministers will not attend the FIFA World Cup taking place this summer in Russia, and the U.K. is severing all high-level communication with Russian officials.

The 23 Russian diplomats will have one week to leave U.K. soil, May said.

It marks the biggest expulsion from the U.K. in 30 years.