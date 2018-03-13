Water main break prompts boil water advisory for Bentley, Alta.

A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for residents of the town of Bentley, Alta. on Tuesday afternoon.

Water Quality Alert Updated Mar13 448PM Take necessary precautions. Bentley https://t.co/L8ht6OCtPQ #ABemerg — AB Emergencyalert (@AB_EmergAlert) March 13, 2018

A town spokesperson told Global News the town had to shut its water pumphouse down following a water main break earlier in the day, leaving residents without running water for a couple of hours. As of 4 p.m., the water was back on but residents were advised to boil their water until samples can be tested to ensure it’s safe to drink.

“Bring your water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for domestic purposes, including drinking, making infant formula and juices, brushing teeth, washing raw foods and making ice,” Alberta Health Services (AHS) said after issuing the advisory.

For more information, residents can contact AHS online or call Health Link Alberta by dialing 811.

Bentley is located about 150 kilometres south of Edmonton.