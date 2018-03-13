$1.65M fix underway at Alberta Federal Building

Just three years after reopening its doors, the Federal Building in downtown Edmonton is once again undergoing repairs.

Work is underway to replace a number of wooden soffit sections after ice buildup last winter caused them to separate. The cost of the repairs is about $1.65 million.

The Federal Building reopened in February 2015, after refurbishments cost taxpayers more than $400 million.

The building made national headlines in 2014 when it was revealed that former premier Alison Redford’s office had ordered revisions to transform the top floor into a swank penthouse retreat for Redford and her daughter.

Plans called for the “sky palace” to be modelled after a ritzy hotel in Washington, D.C., with bedrooms, showers, a butler’s pantry, powder rooms and other luxuries.

The top floor was returned to its original configuration as meeting rooms.