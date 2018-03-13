Politics
$1.65M fix underway at Alberta Federal Building

Renovations underway at the Alberta Federal Building in Edmonton Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

Just three years after reopening its doors, the Federal Building in downtown Edmonton is once again undergoing repairs.

Work is underway to replace a number of wooden soffit sections after ice buildup last winter caused them to separate. The cost of the repairs is about $1.65 million.

The Federal Building reopened in February 2015, after refurbishments cost taxpayers more than $400 million.

The building made national headlines in 2014 when it was revealed that former premier Alison Redford’s office had ordered revisions to transform the top floor into a swank penthouse retreat for Redford and her daughter.

Plans called for the “sky palace” to be modelled after a ritzy hotel in Washington, D.C., with bedrooms, showers, a butler’s pantry, powder rooms and other luxuries.

READ MORE: Alberta premier apologizes for ‘sky palace’ situation

The top floor was returned to its original configuration as meeting rooms.

