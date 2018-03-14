Rick Zamperin: A frenzied start to NFL free agency

Now I know what it feels like to be a quarterback who is looking for an open receiver while trying not to get schmucked by a defender.

Well, not quite, but that’s the best comparison that I can come up with after being blitzed with a long list of NFL free agent signings on Tuesday.

Drew Brees re-signs with the Saints, the Vikings give Kirk Cousins huge dollars, Sam Bradford heads to Arizona, Case Keenum goes to Denver, the Chiefs grab Sammy Watkins, Danny Amendola is a Dolphin, and Green Bay gets Jimmy Graham and boots Jordy Nelson.

And that’s just to name a few of the many deals that are officially being consummated Wednesday, the so-called New Year for the National Football League.

Let me sit down and take a few sips from the oxygen tank!

Tuesday’s flurry of reported free-agent dealings was intense.

Free agency in North America’s four major pro sports leagues is always fun because fans take great pleasure in debating which teams improved and which ones faltered.

Among my winners — the Saints for retaining Brees, who is the greatest player in the Big Easy’s history and gives them a chance to win a championship every year.

Minnesota gets top marks for getting Cousins, despite the massive contract, because their window to win it all is still open and I like that the Vikes are going all in.

The losers — Miami for thinking Amendola can replace the departed Jarvis Landry and the Cardinals for believing that Bradford can be the QB that leads them back to the playoffs.