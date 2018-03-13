Roadways crews grading in Saskatoon to shave down severe ice ruts

The City of Saskatoon is trying to get a head start on grading its worst rutted streets.

With temperatures expected to sit around the melting point in the coming days, roadway crews have already begun work in neighbourhoods to prevent severe snow and ice ruts.

READ MORE: Saskatoon digs out after receiving 1/3 of total snowfall accumulation

“We are trying to get a leg-up on the spring melt,” Brandon Harris, the city’s director of roadways and operations, said in a press release.

“With daytime temperatures forecast to stay around zero and overnight lows below freezing this week, it could make for some icy and rutted residential streets.”

Rut-cutting work took place last week in areas that had blown-in snow including Kensington, Evergreen, Hampton Village, Rosewood and North Industrial.

Graders were in downtown Saskatoon on Monday and will be working outward from the neighbourhoods within Circle Drive.

“We are inspecting and will shave-down the worst streets first, but also need to work around garbage and recycling schedules to avoid carts placed for collection,” Harris said.

READ MORE: Reports outlines changes needed to Saskatoon’s parking bylaw

City officials said they will not be using “no parking” signage in order to take full advantage of the mild weather and complete as many streets as soon as possible.

Graders will go around vehicles on streets, unthaw catch basins and work to maximize on-street parking wherever possible. Snow will be stored in the parking lanes and remain until it melts.

Motorists are asked to slow down around maintenance equipment and remain at least 15 metres or 2.5 car lengths behind the flashing blue and amber lights.

Officials said with daytime melting, ice may form overnight and cause slippery roads and sidewalks.

People can report icy locations, emergency flooding concerns, and potholes to the 24-hour customer service centre at 306-975-2476 or email snow@saskatoon.ca.