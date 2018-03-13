Arsonists sentenced to probation for fires in Calgary, Airdrie

Sentences have been handed down to two young men who set fire to several buildings under construction in Calgary and the surrounding area.

Nickolas Maschke, 22, and Trevor Brown, 23, were originally arrested in October 2015 after a dumpster fire in downtown Airdrie.

They were later charged with other fires at condos in Airdrie, three new homes under construction in Calgary and an abandoned building.

Last spring, the pair pleaded guilty to several of the charges they were facing.

After several delays in sentencing, both were in court again on Monday. The judge handed them probation for a term of three years.