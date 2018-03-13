Marmora woman killed in two-vehicle collision

A Marmora woman was killed following a two-vehicle collision just south of the village on Monday afternoon.

Central Hastings OPP say a car and cube van collided around 3:15 p.m. on Stirling-Marmora Road, south of Forest Park Road. Marmora is about 60 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Police say their investigation revealed the northbound car crossed the centre line into the path of the southbound van.

The 48-year old woman was extricated from the car by Marmora and Lake firefighters and was pronounced deceased at the scene, OPP said.

The 35-year-old Perth man driving the van was not injured.

The highway was closed until midnight as OPP investigated but the collision remains under investigation.

“The OPP are not releasing the name of the driver until the next of kin has been completed,” stated Const. Lisa Robson.