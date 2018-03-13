Fire closes part of Springfield Road in Kelowna

Emergency crews remain on scene battling an early morning residential structure fire, and Kelowna RCMP urge motorist to take a local road closure into account as they plan their morning commute.
A portion of Springfield Road, between Gerstmar Road and Graham Road, remains closed at this time to allow emergency fire crews to safely battle the residential structure fire. Police ask the public to please use alternate routes at this time.
