Scott Thompson: How bad do Ontarians want change?

The Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario may have taken all weekend for everyone to accept Doug Ford as new leader, but once that was established, it didn’t take long for the campaigning to officially begin.

After a friendly exchange on Monday morning between Premier Kathleen Wynne and Ford, (and on the weekend with Andrea Horwath), by afternoon the gloves were off.

With the quick change in the PC leadership, and an election in June, it’s tough for strategists to execute an election playbook before all of the players are known.

In the end, the green flag has been waved and there will be a lot of heated campaigning in a very short period of time.

But, that could be a good thing! Ontarians are clearly signalling change, recent polls suggest. The question is, whose vote will go where?

As in many other parts of the world, voters are not happy with the status quo and are looking to be heard.

The fast food schedule of this election and the cast of characters on the menu may be just enough to keep Ontarians engaged in the election process this time, as sad as that is.

What we have learned so far is, never underestimate anyone, or try to predict the result. What we haven’t learned is, just how angry Ontarians are and how far they are willing to lean with their vote.

Hang on!

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.