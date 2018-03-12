Over 2M tonnes of CO2 captured by Boundary Dam CCS project: SaskPower

SaskPower’s says its carbon capture and storage (CCS) process at the Boundary Dam Power Station has prevented over two million tonnes of carbon dioxide from reaching the atmosphere.

Operations at the CCS project near Estevan, Sask., started in October 2014.

“(Unit 3 at the Boundary Dam) continues to provide electricity to more than 100,000 of our customers,” SaskPower president and CEO Mike Marsh said in a press release.

“What’s more, it’s doing so with coal, and in a way that makes it one of the cleanest-burning fossil fuel units on Earth.’’

The carbon dioxide captured at the coal-fired power station is equivalent to greenhouse gas emissions from 500,000 vehicles, according to the Crown corporation.

We've collected over 2 million tonnes of CO2 using CCS technology. It would take 2,355,713 acres of forests a whole year to do the same. That's a forest the size of Yellowstone National Park!

SaskPower said CCS – as well as a target of 50 per cent renewable power – is part of the company’s long-term strategy to reduce its emissions by 40 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030.