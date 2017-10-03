SaskPower’s Boundary Dam 3 in the spotlight during CCS symposium

Industry leaders in Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) are in Regina this week for the annual Global CCS Symposium.

About 150 representatives from 16 countries are taking part in the three day event, which wraps up on Thursday with a tour of SaskPower’s Boundary Dam 3 CCS Project near Estevan, Sask.

“We have a huge presence here of Chinese delegates that are looking at what has been done in Saskatchewan to take back and deploy in China,” Mike Monea, International CCS Knowledge Centre President & CEO, said.

The Boundary Dam 3 project made history three years ago, when it became the first power station in the world to successfully use CCS.

“The work being done at boundary dam is world-leading, it’s paving the way for advancing CCS globally moving forward,” Katherine Romanak, University of Texas at Austin Research Scientist, said. “It’s extremely important because it’s giving us the opportunity to find a global solution to a global problem.”

The $1.5 billion dollar project didn’t come without controversy and challenge, however. SaskPower has paid $1.2 million in penalties to Cenovus for failing to meet demands.

“If you don’t learn from mistakes and keep advancing the technology, in any technology, you’re never going to learn,” SaskPower President & CEO Mike Marsh said.

“We’re in for the long haul with Boundary 3 and carbon capture, it was a good decision at the time and I stand by that decision and this company stands behind it.”

Marsh also says the company is looking ahead to future CCS projects, and there could be a decision in the first or second quarter.