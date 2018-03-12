Lightning back on top following east coast win

The London Lightning locked in a big road win Sunday afternoon, defeating the St. John’s Edge, arguably their biggest rivals this season, 124-102.

Royce White led the way with 25 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists.

Leading by six points at halftime, the Lightning pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Edge 35-14.

It was a solid bounce-back win for London, who lost 110-108 to St. John’s Saturday night, which helped the Edge move into first place in the NBL Central Division.

Ryan Anderson added 20 points for London, while Kyle Johnson chipped in with 19 points off the bench. Garrett Williamson and Doug Herring Jr. both had 17 points.

Sunday’s win puts London back in top spot in the Central Dvision, a half game up on St. John’s. Although London has won all three match ups against the Edge on home court, it was the Lightning’s first win in St. John’s this season, improving their record to 1-3 at the Mile One Centre.

After eight straight road games, the Lightning return home for a match-up against Cape Breton at Budweiser Gardens on Thursday night.