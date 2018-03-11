Sask. Health Authority working on fix after patient referral letters delayed

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said they are working with 3sHealth to correct an issue that resulted in a number of referral and follow‐up letters being delayed.

Officials announced on Friday that they recently became aware of a process issue that occurred in dictation and transcription.

These letters include referrals and follow‐up letters to specialists and the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency.

Officials said 250 patients across the province may have been impacted.

All letters that had not been sent were immediately distributed upon discovery of the issue. Additionally, patients affected by the issue will be contacted directly by the authority.

3sHealth is determining if there are any further cases.

All affected doctors are working with the authority and 3sHealth to investigate and assess any potential harm to patients impacted by the delay.

Process improvements are underway to ensure the issue does not happen again, according to officials.