West Kelowna hockey player loses tooth to slapshot

Six-year-old Peyton MacPhail lost his first tooth in the most Canadian way possible.

Peyton plays novice hockey in West Kelowna.

When his tooth began to wiggle, he started thinking about how he wanted it pulled out.

After playing a moms against kids fun on Friday night, he asked his coach Paul Klemke to tie his lose tooth to a hockey puck and make a slap shot.

The extraction worked on the first shot.