Revelstoke Search and Rescue, RCMP work to improve safety for skiers and boarders

The draw of the backcountry tempts hundreds of skiers and boarders a day away from the bounds of the Revelstoke Mountain Resort, and sadly, some of them don’t come back.

Revelstoke RCMP, Search and Rescue (SAR) and the resort are teaming up to help skiers and boarders stay safe.

SAR members were at the resort this weekend educating people on the hill.

“What we’re doing today is talking to people about going out of bounds, the dangers of going out of bounds, and being prepared to go out of bounds.”

The education day is partly in response to the death of an Alberta man last month.

The body of 24-year-old Michael Foster was found in the backcountry after an extensive search.

He traveled to the resort alone and slipped out of bounds.

He wasn’t reported missing until he didn’t show up for work back in Airdre three days later.

“Hopefully we can find a standardized solo skier registry so people skiing on their own can be registered with contact numbers and license plate numbers,” S/Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky, with Revelstoke RCMP said.

It’s hoped the registry will be online in time for the start of the next ski and boarding season.